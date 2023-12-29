Alexis Lafreniere will be among those in action Friday when his New York Rangers face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Lafreniere's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In nine of 33 games this year, Lafreniere has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 33 games this season, Lafreniere has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Lafreniere has an assist in seven of 33 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Lafreniere hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lafreniere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 33 Games 3 19 Points 4 10 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.