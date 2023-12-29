Can we count on Artemi Panarin scoring a goal when the New York Rangers clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Panarin stats and insights

  • In 15 of 33 games this season, Panarin has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
  • On the power play he has seven goals, plus 14 assists.
  • He has a 14.1% shooting percentage, attempting 4.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 19:02 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:45 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:05 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:02 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:50 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 2 1 1 23:46 Away L 6-2

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

