The New York Rangers, including Artemi Panarin, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Panarin in that upcoming Rangers-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 19:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In 15 of 33 games this season, Panarin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Panarin has a point in 27 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Panarin has an assist in 22 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Panarin goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 61.7% of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 33 Games 3 45 Points 5 19 Goals 1 26 Assists 4

