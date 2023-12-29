When the New York Rangers play the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Blake Wheeler score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Wheeler has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Wheeler averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:04 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 11:34 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:26 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 13:29 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 6-2

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

