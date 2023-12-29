Broome County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Broome County, New York today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broome County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newark Valley Senior High School at Susquehanna Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Conklin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.