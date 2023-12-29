Friday's contest between the Buffalo Bulls (1-10) and Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) going head to head at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 75-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Buffalo, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Buffalo vs. Niagara Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Buffalo vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 75, Niagara 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Niagara

Computer Predicted Spread: Buffalo (-3.0)

Buffalo (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Buffalo's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, while Niagara's is 4-4-0. The Bulls have gone over the point total in three games, while Purple Eagles games have gone over five times.

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls have a -147 scoring differential, falling short by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 67.6 points per game to rank 318th in college basketball and are allowing 81 per outing to rank 347th in college basketball.

Buffalo ranks 149th in college basketball at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 more than the 35.5 its opponents average.

Buffalo makes 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.3 (285th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5.

The Bulls' 83.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 344th in college basketball, and the 100.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 343rd in college basketball.

Buffalo loses the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 15.4 (358th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.5.

