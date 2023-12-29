How to Watch Buffalo vs. Niagara on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) welcome in the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) after losing four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Buffalo vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Buffalo Stats Insights
- The Bulls make 40.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points lower than the Purple Eagles have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- The Bulls are the 148th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles rank 357th.
- The 67.6 points per game the Bulls average are 8.7 fewer points than the Purple Eagles allow (76.3).
- Buffalo is 1-1 when scoring more than 76.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Buffalo posted 82.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
- The Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (84.1).
- At home, Buffalo averaged 1.7 more threes per game (8) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in away games (30%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|L 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 82-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 72-66
|Robins Center
|12/29/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Alumni Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|1/6/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Alumni Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.