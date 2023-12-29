The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) welcome in the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) after losing four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Buffalo vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

Buffalo Stats Insights

The Bulls make 40.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points lower than the Purple Eagles have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

The Bulls are the 148th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles rank 357th.

The 67.6 points per game the Bulls average are 8.7 fewer points than the Purple Eagles allow (76.3).

Buffalo is 1-1 when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo posted 82.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

The Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (84.1).

At home, Buffalo averaged 1.7 more threes per game (8) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in away games (30%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule