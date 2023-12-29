The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) welcome in the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) after losing four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Buffalo vs. Niagara Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • The Bulls make 40.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points lower than the Purple Eagles have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
  • The Bulls are the 148th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles rank 357th.
  • The 67.6 points per game the Bulls average are 8.7 fewer points than the Purple Eagles allow (76.3).
  • Buffalo is 1-1 when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Buffalo posted 82.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
  • The Bulls allowed 71.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (84.1).
  • At home, Buffalo averaged 1.7 more threes per game (8) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in away games (30%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler L 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky L 82-65 Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond L 72-66 Robins Center
12/29/2023 Niagara - Alumni Arena
1/2/2024 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena
1/6/2024 Western Michigan - Alumni Arena

