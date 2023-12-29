The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) hope to stop an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Alumni Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Buffalo vs. Niagara matchup in this article.

Buffalo vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Niagara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Niagara Moneyline

Buffalo vs. Niagara Betting Trends

Buffalo has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Bulls' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Niagara has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, seven out of the Purple Eagles' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

