The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Alumni Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 145.5 in the matchup.

Buffalo vs. Niagara Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Buffalo -3.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

In four of nine games this season, Buffalo and its opponents have gone over 145.5 points.

The average point total in Buffalo's contests this year is 148.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Buffalo (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 5.6% less often than Niagara (4-4-0) this year.

Buffalo vs. Niagara Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Buffalo 4 44.4% 67.6 140.9 81.0 157.3 146.9 Niagara 3 37.5% 73.3 140.9 76.3 157.3 135.8

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulls put up 8.7 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Purple Eagles give up (76.3).

Buffalo vs. Niagara Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Buffalo 4-5-0 0-0 3-6-0 Niagara 4-4-0 3-2 5-3-0

Buffalo vs. Niagara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Buffalo Niagara 11-4 Home Record 9-4 3-9 Away Record 4-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

