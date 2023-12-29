Buffalo vs. Niagara: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 29
The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Alumni Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 145.5 in the matchup.
Buffalo vs. Niagara Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: Alumni Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Buffalo
|-3.5
|145.5
Buffalo Betting Records & Stats
- In four of nine games this season, Buffalo and its opponents have gone over 145.5 points.
- The average point total in Buffalo's contests this year is 148.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulls are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Buffalo (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 5.6% less often than Niagara (4-4-0) this year.
Buffalo vs. Niagara Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Buffalo
|4
|44.4%
|67.6
|140.9
|81.0
|157.3
|146.9
|Niagara
|3
|37.5%
|73.3
|140.9
|76.3
|157.3
|135.8
Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends
- The Bulls put up 8.7 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Purple Eagles give up (76.3).
Buffalo vs. Niagara Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Buffalo
|4-5-0
|0-0
|3-6-0
|Niagara
|4-4-0
|3-2
|5-3-0
Buffalo vs. Niagara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Buffalo
|Niagara
|11-4
|Home Record
|9-4
|3-9
|Away Record
|4-10
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.7
|74.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.1
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
