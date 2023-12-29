Cameron Johnson's Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Johnson, in his last game (December 26 win against the Pistons), produced 24 points.

In this piece we'll examine Johnson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.0 14.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 3.3 Assists -- 2.5 1.9 PRA -- 22.3 19.8 PR -- 19.8 17.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Nets rank 13th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 105.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 126.8 points per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, allowing 49.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have given up 30.6 per game, worst in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 13.3 makes per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 25 7 5 0 1 0 0 11/12/2023 35 14 6 1 2 0 0

