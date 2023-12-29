The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Thomas included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 27, Thomas posted eight points in a 144-122 loss against the Bucks.

With prop bets in place for Thomas, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.8 21.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 1.9 Assists -- 2.3 2.2 PRA -- 27.9 25.9 PR -- 25.6 23.7 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.2



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Wizards

Thomas is responsible for attempting 14.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.8 per game.

Thomas is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Thomas' opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 13th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Conceding 126.8 points per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the league defensively.

The Wizards allow 49.2 rebounds per contest, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 30.6 assists per contest, worst in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are 17th in the league, conceding 13.3 makes per game.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 29 17 2 4 2 1 1

