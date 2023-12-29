If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cayuga County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cayuga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Herkimer Senior High School at Cato-Meridian Senior High School