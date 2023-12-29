Can we count on Chris Kreider finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kreider stats and insights

  • Kreider has scored in 14 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • On the power play, Kreider has accumulated eight goals and three assists.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 19.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:55 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:04 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:40 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 16:09 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:28 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.