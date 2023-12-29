The New York Rangers, Chris Kreider included, will play the Florida Panthers on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kreider available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chris Kreider vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider has averaged 18:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

In Kreider's 33 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 20 of 33 games this season, Kreider has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Kreider has had an assist in a game 12 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kreider has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kreider Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 33 Games 3 31 Points 2 17 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.