Clinton County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Clinton County, New York today, we've got you covered below.
Clinton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beekmantown Senior High School at Ogdensburg Free Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Ogdensburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
