Colgate vs. UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 29
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Costello Athletic Center has the Colgate Raiders (6-4) going head to head against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) at 2:00 PM ET on December 29. Our computer prediction projects a 62-54 win for Colgate.
The Raiders are coming off of a 58-45 victory over Saint Bonaventure in their last outing on Thursday.
Colgate vs. UMass Lowell Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colgate vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colgate 62, UMass Lowell 54
Colgate Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders beat the Cornell Big Red in a 71-60 win on November 7. It was their best win of the season.
- The River Hawks have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).
Colgate 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-60 at home over Cornell (No. 209) on November 7
- 61-55 at home over Canisius (No. 241) on November 16
- 65-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 283) on December 8
- 58-45 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 296) on December 21
- 57-51 on the road over UMBC (No. 332) on November 11
Colgate Leaders
- Madison Schiller: 9.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Tiasia McMillan: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.2 FG%
- Taylor Golembiewski: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Sophia Diehl: 6.5 PTS, 39.1 FG%
- Alexa Brodie: 8.1 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Colgate Performance Insights
- The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.3 points per game (272nd in college basketball) and give up 54.5 per contest (31st in college basketball).
