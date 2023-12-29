Colgate vs. UMass Lowell December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (5-3) face the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Colgate vs. UMass Lowell Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Colgate Players to Watch
- Tiasia McMillan: 9.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Taylor Golembiewski: 13.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madison Schiller: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sophia Diehl: 7.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexa Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
UMass Lowell Players to Watch
- Sydney Watkins: 6.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mili Carrera: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rayne Durant: 3.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Abbey Lindsey: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Rice: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
