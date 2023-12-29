The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) will look to stop an 11-game losing skid when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders put up an average of 60.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the River Hawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.8 points, Colgate is 2-0.
  • UMass Lowell's record is 0-4 when it allows fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The River Hawks record only 4.7 fewer points per game (49.8) than the Raiders allow (54.5).
  • When UMass Lowell puts up more than 54.5 points, it is 0-2.
  • Colgate is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 49.8 points.
  • The River Hawks shoot 36.3% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders concede defensively.
  • The Raiders make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the River Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colgate Leaders

  • Madison Schiller: 9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Tiasia McMillan: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.2 FG%
  • Taylor Golembiewski: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Sophia Diehl: 6.5 PTS, 39.1 FG%
  • Alexa Brodie: 8.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Colgate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 Le Moyne W 65-57 Cotterell Court
12/18/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. L 69-54 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 58-45 Cotterell Court
12/29/2023 @ UMass Lowell - Costello Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
1/6/2024 Navy - Cotterell Court

