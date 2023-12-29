How to Watch the Colgate vs. UMass Lowell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) will look to stop an 11-game losing skid when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colgate vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders put up an average of 60.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the River Hawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.8 points, Colgate is 2-0.
- UMass Lowell's record is 0-4 when it allows fewer than 60.3 points.
- The River Hawks record only 4.7 fewer points per game (49.8) than the Raiders allow (54.5).
- When UMass Lowell puts up more than 54.5 points, it is 0-2.
- Colgate is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 49.8 points.
- The River Hawks shoot 36.3% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders concede defensively.
- The Raiders make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the River Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Colgate Leaders
- Madison Schiller: 9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Tiasia McMillan: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.2 FG%
- Taylor Golembiewski: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Sophia Diehl: 6.5 PTS, 39.1 FG%
- Alexa Brodie: 8.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 65-57
|Cotterell Court
|12/18/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|L 69-54
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 58-45
|Cotterell Court
|12/29/2023
|@ UMass Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|1/6/2024
|Navy
|-
|Cotterell Court
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.