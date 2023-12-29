The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-11) will look to stop an 11-game losing skid when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colgate vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

The Raiders put up an average of 60.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the River Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.8 points, Colgate is 2-0.

UMass Lowell's record is 0-4 when it allows fewer than 60.3 points.

The River Hawks record only 4.7 fewer points per game (49.8) than the Raiders allow (54.5).

When UMass Lowell puts up more than 54.5 points, it is 0-2.

Colgate is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 49.8 points.

The River Hawks shoot 36.3% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders concede defensively.

The Raiders make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the River Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colgate Leaders

Madison Schiller: 9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Tiasia McMillan: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.2 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.2 FG% Taylor Golembiewski: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Sophia Diehl: 6.5 PTS, 39.1 FG%

6.5 PTS, 39.1 FG% Alexa Brodie: 8.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Schedule