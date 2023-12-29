Day'Ron Sharpe will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Sharpe, in his last game (December 27 loss against the Bucks), produced 12 points and four assists.

Let's break down Sharpe's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Day'Ron Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.2 7.7 Rebounds -- 7.0 7.5 Assists -- 1.4 2.4 PRA -- 15.6 17.6 PR -- 14.2 15.2



Day'Ron Sharpe Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.1 per contest.

Sharpe's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 13th in possessions per game with 101.4.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 126.8 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards have allowed 49.2 rebounds per game, which is worst in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have conceded 30.6 per contest, worst in the NBA.

Day'Ron Sharpe vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 20 15 11 4 0 1 1 11/12/2023 19 8 12 1 0 1 1

