The Brooklyn Nets, Dennis Smith Jr. included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 27, Smith posted 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 144-122 loss against the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Smith, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dennis Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.1 8.9 Rebounds -- 3.1 4.0 Assists -- 3.8 5.2 PRA -- 14 18.1 PR -- 10.2 12.9



Dennis Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Wizards

Smith is responsible for taking 4.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.9 per game.

Smith's Nets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 105.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 126.8 points per game, which is the worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, allowing 49.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 30.6 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

Dennis Smith Jr. vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 19 8 4 6 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.