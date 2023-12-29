Donte DiVincenzo could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 27, DiVincenzo put up 17 points in a 129-120 loss versus the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on DiVincenzo's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.9 11.5 Rebounds -- 2.9 3.1 Assists -- 1.8 2.0 PRA -- 14.6 16.6 PR -- 12.8 14.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of DiVincenzo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Magic

This season, DiVincenzo has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 15.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

DiVincenzo's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.7 points per contest, the Magic are the sixth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game, the Magic are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Magic are the best squad in the league, conceding 23.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked ninth in the NBA, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 35 15 8 3 5 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.