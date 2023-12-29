The Brooklyn Nets, Dorian Finney-Smith included, take on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 118-112 win over the Pistons, Finney-Smith tallied 11 points.

In this article, we break down Finney-Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.5 9.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.0 Assists -- 1.2 0.8 PRA -- 16.7 14.3 PR -- 15.5 13.5 3PM 1.5 2.5 2.0



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Wizards

Finney-Smith has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 8.1% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Finney-Smith's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 13th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Allowing 126.8 points per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league on defense.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 49.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are last in the NBA, allowing 30.6 per game.

The Wizards allow 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 26 8 3 0 1 0 1 11/12/2023 20 6 3 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.