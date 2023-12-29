Franklin County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Franklin County, New York today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tupper Lake Senior High School at Potsdam Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Potsdam, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chateaugay Central School at Northern Adirondack Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Ellenburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
