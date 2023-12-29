Herkimer County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Herkimer County, New York? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Herkimer County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Herkimer Senior High School at Cato-Meridian Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.