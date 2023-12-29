The New York Knicks, with Immanuel Quickley, take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Quickley, in his most recent appearance, had 22 points in a 129-120 loss to the Thunder.

We're going to break down Quickley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 15.1 14.6 Rebounds -- 2.6 1.7 Assists -- 2.5 1.9 PRA -- 20.2 18.2 PR -- 17.7 16.3 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.2



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

Quickley is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Quickley's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Magic give up 110.7 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game, the Magic are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

The Magic give up 23.3 assists per contest, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ninth in the league, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 42 25 5 7 2 1 2 2/7/2023 32 18 3 4 4 0 1 10/24/2022 23 0 6 8 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.