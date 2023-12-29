Isaiah Hartenstein and the rest of the New York Knicks will be hitting the court versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 27, Hartenstein put up four points and nine rebounds in a 129-120 loss against the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hartenstein's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Hartenstein Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.2 8.0 Rebounds 9.5 6.9 10.5 Assists -- 1.5 2.2 PRA -- 14.6 20.7 PR -- 13.1 18.5



Isaiah Hartenstein Insights vs. the Magic

Hartenstein has taken 4.2 shots per game this season and made 2.5 per game, which account for 4.7% and 5.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hartenstein's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Magic concede 110.7 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23.3 assists per contest, the Magic are the best team in the league.

Isaiah Hartenstein vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 16 6 4 3 0 2 0 2/7/2023 13 2 3 0 0 1 0 10/24/2022 18 7 9 0 0 0 1

