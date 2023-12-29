The New York Knicks, with Jalen Brunson, take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 27, Brunson produced 24 points, seven assists and two steals in a 129-120 loss versus the Thunder.

Now let's examine Brunson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.0 28.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.9 6.7 PRA -- 35.9 39.4 PR -- 30 32.7 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.3



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Magic

Brunson is responsible for taking 21.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.4 per game.

Brunson is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.7 points per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Magic are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The Magic concede 23.3 assists per contest, best in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 39 25 2 5 3 0 2 10/24/2022 33 21 3 6 2 0 2

