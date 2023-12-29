Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates will hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 129-120 loss to the Thunder, Hart put up four points, seven rebounds and six assists.

In this piece we'll break down Hart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.5 6.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.4 Assists -- 2.9 3.8 PRA -- 16.3 15.2 PR -- 13.4 11.4



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Magic

Hart is responsible for attempting 7.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.5 per game.

Hart's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.8.

Allowing 110.7 points per contest, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Magic are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic have conceded 23.3 per contest, best in the league.

Josh Hart vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 29 7 5 2 1 0 1 1/10/2023 33 7 13 5 0 0 2

