Julius Randle and his New York Knicks teammates face the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 129-120 loss to the Thunder (his previous action) Randle produced 25 points and nine rebounds.

Below we will dive into Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.9 25.9 Rebounds 9.5 9.4 8.4 Assists 3.5 4.8 3.5 PRA -- 37.1 37.8 PR -- 32.3 34.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Magic

Randle is responsible for attempting 19.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.7 per game.

He's put up 5.0 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 110.7 points per game.

The Magic concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Magic are the best squad in the league, giving up 23.3 assists per game.

The Magic are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 36 23 9 4 2 2 0 2/7/2023 34 22 14 6 4 0 0 10/24/2022 34 25 12 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.