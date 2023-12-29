Friday's NBA schedule includes the Orlando Magic (18-12) playing at home against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (17-13) at Amway Center. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Julius Randle vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1197.1 1089.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.9 36.3 Fantasy Rank 34 21

Buy Banchero and Randle gear on Fanatics!

Julius Randle vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle gives the Knicks 22.9 points, 9.4 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game, with a +69 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (15th in NBA) and allow 112.9 per outing (11th in league).

New York wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It records 45.3 rebounds per game, fifth in the league, while its opponents pull down 40.9.

The Knicks make 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.5. They shoot 37.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.5%.

New York forces 12.8 turnovers per game (21st in league) while committing 12.3 (seventh in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 4.6 assists and 6.8 boards per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Magic's +66 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.9 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while giving up 110.7 per contest (sixth in the league).

Orlando averages 43.5 rebounds per game (19th in the league) while conceding 41.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

The Magic hit 10 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 33.7% from deep (28th in the NBA). They are making 2.2 fewer threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 36.9%.

Orlando has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14 (22nd in NBA play) while forcing 15.2 (second in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Julius Randle vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game 2.5 -0.8 Usage Percentage 28.6% 28.4% True Shooting Pct 55.7% 54.3% Total Rebound Pct 14.8% 11.4% Assist Pct 21.4% 21.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.