In the upcoming tilt against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on K'Andre Miller to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Miller has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Miller has zero points on the power play.

Miller averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.5%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 22:20 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:55 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:36 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:40 Away W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:55 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

