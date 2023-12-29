On Friday, December 29, 2023, the Orlando Magic (18-12) square off against the New York Knicks (17-13) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Knicks vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-1.5) 227.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-1.5) 228 -120 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs Magic Additional Info

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic's +66 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.9 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while allowing 110.7 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 15th in league, and conceding 112.9 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +69 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 228.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 223.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Orlando has put together a 20-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 26.5 -111 26.0 Julius Randle 24.5 -118 22.9 RJ Barrett 16.5 +100 18.2 Isaiah Hartenstein 7.5 -118 6.2

Knicks and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Magic +10000 +4000 -

