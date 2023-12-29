The New York Knicks (17-13) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (18-12) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG.

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Knicks vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Knicks 112

Knicks vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-1.8)

Magic (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Magic (20-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 13.4% more often than the Knicks (16-14-0) this year.

New York (10-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Orlando (11-7) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (61.1%).

New York's games have gone over the total 56.7% of the time this season (17 out of 30), which is more often than Orlando's games have (14 out of 30).

The Knicks have a .786 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-3) this season while the Magic have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-10).

Knicks Performance Insights

So far this season, the Knicks are averaging 115.2 points per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.9 points per contest (11th-ranked).

New York is playing well in terms of rebounding, as it ranks fifth-best in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game) and second-best in boards allowed (40.9 per contest).

The Knicks are putting up just 23.7 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

With 12.3 turnovers per game, New York ranks seventh in the NBA. It forces 12.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Knicks rank 10th in the NBA with 13 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 37.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

