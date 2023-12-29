On Friday, December 29, 2023, the Orlando Magic (16-8) face the New York Knicks (14-10) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG.

Knicks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 25.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is sinking 42.8% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Knicks are getting 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.

Josh Hart is putting up 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 47.0% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Franz Wagner posts 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per game.

Cole Anthony puts up 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Jalen Suggs puts up 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

Goga Bitadze puts up 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 60.9% from the field.

Knicks vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Knicks 113.9 Points Avg. 114.2 109.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.5 47.9% Field Goal % 46.2% 34.6% Three Point % 38.4%

