Knicks vs. Magic December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, December 29, 2023, the Orlando Magic (16-8) face the New York Knicks (14-10) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG.
Knicks vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 25.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is sinking 42.8% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- The Knicks are getting 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.
- Josh Hart is putting up 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 47.0% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averages 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Franz Wagner posts 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per game.
- Cole Anthony puts up 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Suggs puts up 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.
- Goga Bitadze puts up 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 60.9% from the field.
Knicks vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Knicks
|113.9
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|109.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.5
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
