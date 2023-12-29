Knicks vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (18-12) play the New York Knicks (17-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.
Knicks vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-1.5
|226.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 16 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.
- New York has a 228.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.7 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, New York has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.
- The Knicks have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
Knicks vs Magic Additional Info
Knicks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|15
|50%
|112.9
|228.1
|110.7
|223.6
|226.2
|Knicks
|16
|53.3%
|115.2
|228.1
|112.9
|223.6
|225.1
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (10-8-0) than at home (6-6-0).
- The Knicks' 115.2 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 110.7 the Magic allow to opponents.
- New York has put together a 14-8 ATS record and a 15-7 overall record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.
Knicks vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|16-14
|6-9
|17-13
|Magic
|20-10
|9-3
|14-16
Knicks vs. Magic Point Insights
|Knicks
|Magic
|115.2
|112.9
|14
|22
|14-8
|14-1
|15-7
|13-2
|112.9
|110.7
|12
|6
|11-5
|13-3
|12-4
|12-4
