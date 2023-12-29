The Orlando Magic (18-12) play the New York Knicks (17-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -1.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 16 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

New York has a 228.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.7 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, New York has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

The Knicks have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 15 50% 112.9 228.1 110.7 223.6 226.2 Knicks 16 53.3% 115.2 228.1 112.9 223.6 225.1

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (10-8-0) than at home (6-6-0).

The Knicks' 115.2 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 110.7 the Magic allow to opponents.

New York has put together a 14-8 ATS record and a 15-7 overall record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Knicks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 16-14 6-9 17-13 Magic 20-10 9-3 14-16

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Magic Point Insights

Knicks Magic 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 14-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-1 15-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-2 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 110.7 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 11-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-3 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.