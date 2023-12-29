The New York Knicks' (17-13) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Friday, December 29 matchup with the Orlando Magic (18-12) at Amway Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Knicks' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 129-120 loss to the Thunder. Julius Randle's team-leading 25 points paced the Knicks in the losing effort.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7 Jericho Sims C Out Ankle 1.6 1.7 0.2

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Joe Ingles: Out (Ankle), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Kevon Harris: Out (Coach'S Decision)

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

