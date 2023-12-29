The Orlando Magic (18-12) go up against the New York Knicks (17-13) at Amway Center on December 29, 2023.

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Magic Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Magic allow to opponents.

New York has an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 19th.

The 115.2 points per game the Knicks record are just 4.5 more points than the Magic give up (110.7).

When New York scores more than 110.7 points, it is 15-7.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are putting up 115.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are performing better offensively, averaging 115.3 points per contest.

Defensively New York has played better at home this year, giving up 109.3 points per game, compared to 115.4 on the road.

In home games, the Knicks are making the same number of three-pointers per game as they are when playing on the road (13). Meanwhile, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37%).

Knicks Injuries