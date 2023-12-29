How to Watch the Knicks vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (18-12) go up against the New York Knicks (17-13) at Amway Center on December 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Knicks vs Magic Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Magic allow to opponents.
- New York has an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 19th.
- The 115.2 points per game the Knicks record are just 4.5 more points than the Magic give up (110.7).
- When New York scores more than 110.7 points, it is 15-7.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks are putting up 115.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are performing better offensively, averaging 115.3 points per contest.
- Defensively New York has played better at home this year, giving up 109.3 points per game, compared to 115.4 on the road.
- In home games, the Knicks are making the same number of three-pointers per game as they are when playing on the road (13). Meanwhile, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37%).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out
|Ankle
