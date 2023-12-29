Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Magic on December 29, 2023
Julius Randle and Paolo Banchero are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic play at Amway Center on Friday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Knicks vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs Magic Additional Info
|Knicks vs Magic Injury Report
|Knicks vs Magic Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Magic Prediction
|Knicks vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -122)
|9.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: +130)
- Randle's 22.9 points per game average is 1.6 less than Friday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).
- Randle has averaged 4.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Randle has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Get Randle gear at Fanatics!
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
|6.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- The 26.0 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Friday (25.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 4.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).
- Brunson has collected 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
RJ Barrett Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: +102)
- RJ Barrett is averaging 18.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.7 more than Friday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Barrett's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: +176)
- The 23.5-point over/under for Banchero on Friday is 2.3 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 6.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Banchero averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Banchero has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Franz Wagner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -156)
|1.5 (Over: -115)
- The 23.5 points prop total set for Franz Wagner on Friday is 2.9 more than his scoring average on the season (20.6).
- His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).
- Wagner's season-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Wagner has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.