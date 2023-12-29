Julius Randle and Paolo Banchero are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic play at Amway Center on Friday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Knicks vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Randle's 22.9 points per game average is 1.6 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Randle has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -156) 6.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 26.0 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Friday (25.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Brunson has collected 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +102)

RJ Barrett is averaging 18.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.7 more than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Barrett's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 23.5-point over/under for Banchero on Friday is 2.3 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 6.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Banchero averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday.

Banchero has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 23.5 points prop total set for Franz Wagner on Friday is 2.9 more than his scoring average on the season (20.6).

His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Wagner's season-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Wagner has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

