Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (18-12) and New York Knicks (17-13) will clash on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Jalen Brunson is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks lost to the Thunder on Wednesday, 129-120. Their leading scorer was Julius Randle with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 25 9 2 0 0 1 Jalen Brunson 24 4 7 2 1 1 Immanuel Quickley 22 0 2 0 0 4

Knicks vs Magic Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle gets the Knicks 22.9 points, 9.4 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brunson provides 26 points, 4 boards and 5.9 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

RJ Barrett's numbers for the season are 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Knicks get 15.1 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 2.6 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Knicks receive 7.5 points, 5.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 28.2 4.5 6.7 1.4 0.3 2.3 Julius Randle 25.9 8.4 3.5 0.4 0.3 1.1 Isaiah Hartenstein 8 10.5 2.2 0.6 1.7 0 RJ Barrett 17.2 4.6 2.2 0.4 0.6 1.3 Donte DiVincenzo 11.5 3.1 2 1.1 0.2 2.9

