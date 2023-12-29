The Orlando Magic (18-12) hit the court against the New York Knicks (17-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG.

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Knicks vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Knicks 112

Knicks vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 1.5)

Magic (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-1.8)

Magic (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Knicks (16-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 13.4% less often than the Magic (20-10-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New York is 6-9 against the spread compared to the 9-3 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Orlando's games have gone over the total 46.7% of the time this season (14 out of 30), less often than New York's games have (17 out of 30).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 10-2, a better mark than the Knicks have put up (5-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively the Knicks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league (115.2 points per game). On defense they are 11th (112.9 points conceded per game).

New York is the fifth-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.3) and second-best in rebounds conceded (40.9).

With 23.7 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.

New York is seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.3) and 20th in turnovers forced (12.8).

The Knicks are 10th in the league in 3-pointers made (13 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

