Should you bet on Mika Zibanejad to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zibanejad stats and insights

In 11 of 33 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 11 assists.

Zibanejad averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 17:16 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 23:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:15 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 15:23 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 15:31 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:43 Away L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.