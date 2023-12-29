Mika Zibanejad will be among those in action Friday when his New York Rangers meet the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Zibanejad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad has averaged 19:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Zibanejad has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 22 of 33 games this year, Zibanejad has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Zibanejad has an assist in 17 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Zibanejad hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 33 Games 3 35 Points 5 13 Goals 4 22 Assists 1

