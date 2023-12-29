Mikal Bridges will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Last time out, which was on December 27, Bridges put up six points in a 144-122 loss against the Bucks.

Below, we break down Bridges' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.1 16.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.4 PRA -- 30.2 23.8 PR -- 26.4 20.4 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.6



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Wizards

Bridges is responsible for taking 17.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.3 per game.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Wizards concede 126.8 points per game, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 49.2 rebounds per game.

The Wizards concede 30.6 assists per game, worst in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 13.3 makes per game, 17th in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 30 21 4 3 2 2 0 11/12/2023 34 27 13 2 2 0 1

