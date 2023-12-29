The Washington Wizards (5-25) host Nicolas Claxton and the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) at Capital One Arena on Friday, December 29. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Mikal Bridges vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 1034.1 1062.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 33.4 35.4 Fantasy Rank 45 39

Mikal Bridges vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges puts up 21.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 116.2 points per game (12th in the league) and allowing 116.3 (20th in the NBA).

Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It collects 46.6 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league, while its opponents grab 44.3 per contest.

The Nets hit 14 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 38.1% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make while shooting 37.5% from deep.

Brooklyn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Nets commit 12.2 per game (sixth in the league) and force 11.2 (30th in NBA action).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Wizards have a -305 scoring differential, falling short by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 116.6 points per game, ninth in the league, and are allowing 126.8 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

Washington comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 9.9 boards. It records 39.3 rebounds per game (30th in league) compared to its opponents' 49.2.

The Wizards knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.5% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 13.3 their opponents make, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Washington forces 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth in league) while committing 13.8 (21st in NBA).

Mikal Bridges vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game -0.7 -8.7 Usage Percentage 26.2% 31.1% True Shooting Pct 57.1% 55.3% Total Rebound Pct 8.2% 10.5% Assist Pct 16.6% 22.1%

