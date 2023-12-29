NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEC teams will hit the court in two games on Friday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights playing the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium.
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UMBC Retrievers
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Vanderbilt Commodores
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|SEC Network +
