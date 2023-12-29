The Brooklyn Nets (13-11), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena, take on the Washington Wizards (4-20). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and YES.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, YES

Nets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gets the Nets 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He's making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith gets the Nets 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nets are getting 22.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this season.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.3 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Deni Avdija averages 11.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole puts up 17.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones posts 11.2 points, 3.0 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Daniel Gafford averages 10.0 points, 1.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Nets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Nets 116.8 Points Avg. 116.3 126.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.3 48.6% Field Goal % 47.0% 35.5% Three Point % 38.5%

