Nets vs. Wizards December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (13-11), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena, take on the Washington Wizards (4-20). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and YES.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nets vs. Wizards Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, YES
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nets Games
- December 22 at home vs the Nuggets
- December 20 at home vs the Knicks
- December 27 at home vs the Bucks
- December 16 at the Warriors
- December 26 at the Pistons
Nets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gets the Nets 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He's making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Royce O'Neale is averaging 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith gets the Nets 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Nets are getting 22.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma averages 23.3 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Deni Avdija averages 11.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Poole puts up 17.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyus Jones posts 11.2 points, 3.0 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per contest.
- Daniel Gafford averages 10.0 points, 1.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Nets
|116.8
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|126.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.3
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.