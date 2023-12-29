The Washington Wizards (5-25) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and YES. The matchup's over/under is 241.5.

Nets vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -6.5 241.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn's 31 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 241.5 points eight times.

Brooklyn's games this season have had an average of 232.5 points, nine fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nets have compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread.

This season, Brooklyn has won 10 out of the 12 games, or 83.3%, in which it has been favored.

Brooklyn has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Nets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 8 25.8% 116.2 232.8 116.3 243.1 228.9 Wizards 17 56.7% 116.6 232.8 126.8 243.1 239.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

In their last 10 contests, the Nets have two wins against the spread, and are 3-7 overall.

Six of Nets' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Brooklyn has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 17 opportunities at home, and it has covered seven times in 14 opportunities in away games.

The Nets average 116.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 126.8 the Wizards give up.

When Brooklyn totals more than 126.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Nets vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Nets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 18-13 3-2 17-14 Wizards 14-16 9-13 18-12

Nets vs. Wizards Point Insights

Nets Wizards 116.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-9 2-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-14 116.3 Points Allowed (PG) 126.8 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 14-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 14-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

