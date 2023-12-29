The Brooklyn Nets (15-16) are monitoring four players on the injury report heading into their Friday, December 29 matchup with the Washington Wizards (5-25) at Capital One Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Nets enter this contest following a 144-122 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. The Nets got a team-best 21 points from Jalen Wilson in the loss.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nicolas Claxton C Out Rest 11.6 9.5 1.7 Dorian Finney-Smith PF Out Knee 10.5 5 1.2 Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Rest)

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and YES

