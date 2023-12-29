Nets vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - December 29
The Brooklyn Nets (15-16) are monitoring four players on the injury report heading into their Friday, December 29 matchup with the Washington Wizards (5-25) at Capital One Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.
The Nets enter this contest following a 144-122 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. The Nets got a team-best 21 points from Jalen Wilson in the loss.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|Out
|Rest
|11.6
|9.5
|1.7
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|10.5
|5
|1.2
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.6
|2.6
|1.6
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.5
|10.8
|6.7
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Rest)
Nets vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and YES
