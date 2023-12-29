The Washington Wizards (5-25) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) on December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

Brooklyn has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at third.

The Nets record 10.6 fewer points per game (116.2) than the Wizards give up (126.8).

Brooklyn is 2-2 when scoring more than 126.8 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets are scoring 115.9 points per game this year at home, which is 0.7 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (116.6).

Brooklyn gives up 112.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 120.6 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nets have fared worse in home games this year, sinking 13.8 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 per game and a 40.5% percentage on the road.

Nets Injuries