Player props are listed for Mikal Bridges and Kyle Kuzma, among others, when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -167)
  • Bridges' 21.1 points per game average is 1.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).
  • Bridges' season-long assist average -- 3.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
  • Bridges has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -135) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -200)
  • The 14.5-point over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Friday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average on the season.
  • He has grabbed four rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.9 lower than Friday's over/under.
  • His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM
22.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -143)
  • The 22.5-point over/under for Cameron Thomas on Friday is 0.3 lower than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 2.8 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
  • Thomas has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +114)
  • Kuzma is averaging 22.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 more than Friday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).
  • Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.
  • Kuzma has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -135)
  • Tyus Jones has recorded 12.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points higher than Friday's points prop total.
  • He has pulled down 3.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).
  • Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).
  • Jones' 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Friday.

