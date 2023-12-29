Player props are listed for Mikal Bridges and Kyle Kuzma, among others, when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -167)

Bridges' 21.1 points per game average is 1.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- 3.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Bridges has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -135) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Friday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has grabbed four rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.9 lower than Friday's over/under.

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 22.5-point over/under for Cameron Thomas on Friday is 0.3 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 2.8 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Thomas has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Kuzma is averaging 22.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 more than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Tyus Jones has recorded 12.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 3.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Jones' 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.